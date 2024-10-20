‘Jaise Bhi Ho Din..’: Hina Khan Enjoys A Beachy Vaccation In Maldives Amid Breast Cancer Battle

Hina Khan, who announced being diagnosed with breast cancer a few months ago has shown immense strength and resilience in the course of her difficult treatment. The actress is often seen sharing glimpses from her cancer treatment and her journey, through which she often motivates people battling the same disease.

Hina, who is currently battling the disease has flown down to Maldives for a quick break amid her ongoin treatment. The actress has been sharing pictures and videos on her social media handle from her trip to the Maldives. In one picture shared by the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress today, Hina can be seen sporting a pink bucket hat and a floral kaftan as she basks in the Maldivian sun. The actress, sharing this picture writes, “Jaise bhi hon din, Maine ab hai Jeena seekh liya..

Live everyday like it's your last

Dua

#ScarredNotScared #UnshakableFaith”

Apart from the said picture, Hina has also shared glimpses of her tropical drinks, her morning coffee and her beach time as she has a gala time on her vaccation.

For the uninformed, the actress has been diagnosed with stage three of breast cancer and she is currently undergoing treatment for the same. Hina, known for her stint in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss 11 and more has been inspiring fellow cancer patients through her immense strength and resilience.