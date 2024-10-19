 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan Learns About Abhira’s Pregnancy, Lashes Out At Her For THIS Reason (Exclusive)
The Free Press Journal has learnt of an exclusive spoiler on the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Armaan, who was unaware of Abhira’s pregnancy will finally learn about the same.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been an audience favourite for more than a decade now. Currently led by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, the show has been performing exceptionally well for the past few weeks.

The current story line of the show revolves around Abhira conceiving even after various complications. She is hence worried to reveal the same to Armaan and his family. Abhira, who was also blasted by Vidya and the Poddars for breaking her ‘Karwachauth fast’ tried informing about her pregnancy to Armaan, however, without hearing her reasons, Armaan lashed out at her.

The Free Press Journal has learnt of an exclusive update on the upcoming track of the show. Our sources close to the show inform us that Armaan, who was unaware of Abhira’s pregnancy until now will learn the same from someone else. He will then go to meet at her at a restaurant and will confront her on this.

Not just this, Armaan will also lash out at Abhira for not telling him about her pregnancy and him learning about the same from someone else. Now, how will this news affect Abhira and Armaan’s relationship is something that the viewers of the show will be eager to witness too.

