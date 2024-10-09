 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming: Vidya Pushes Abhira & Asks Her To Stay Away From 'Bahu' Ruhi, Armaan Asks Her To BEHAVE
In the upcoming episodes of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira will once again be subjected to Vidya's anger after the truth of Abhira and Ruhi being sisters comes out in front of the Poddars. However, Armaan stands rock solid with Abhira.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been getting interesting day by day. With Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira's (Samridhii Shukla) impending marriage finally happening, things have only turned sour for the couple in the Poddar house. While Armaan and Abhira's relationship had worsened after marriage, Vidya, Armaan's step mother has also turned against Abhira.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Sanjay, who has learnt of Abhira and Ruhi being sisters, makes an evil move by telling the Poddars about the same, Ruhi, who believes that Abhira's mother Akshara is her mother's killer is taken aback and is left broken. She locks herself in a room and then later breaks down. Abhira does not believe that her mother Akshara can kill someone. She decides to go up to Ruhi and talk to her. However, Vidya does not like the same and she asks Abhira to stay away from her 'bahu' Ruhi. She also pushes Abhira in a fit of rage. Armaan however holds Abhira and asks Vidya to behave herself. Vidya then asks both Armaana and Abhira to never show their faces to her.

Upon witnessing this scenario, Manish Goenka is left devastated on seeing his grand daughters get into a quarrel of this kind. However, Kaveri confronts him and tells him that as adults they are not allowed to make mistakes.

How will Akshara's innocence be proved to the Poddars is something that the viewers are now highly anticipating.

