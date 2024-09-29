 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Take Three Months Leap, Armaan & Abhira’s Relationship Strains
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Take Three Months Leap, Armaan & Abhira's Relationship Strains

As per recent media reports, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now headed for a 3 months leap post which Abhira and Armaan’s relationship will be seen getting strained.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 09:24 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest running shows on Indian television. With the most anticipated wedding, aka, Abhira and Armaan’s wedding finally happening, the show is now headed for a 3 months leap.

article-image

According to recent media reports, after the much anticipated Abhimaan wedding, the makers of YRKKH are now headed for a 3 months leap. Post this leap, the viewers of the show will witness Abhira and Armaan’s relationship going strained. While Armaan will get busy with his work and will keep himself occupied with work, Abhira on the other hand will be super affected with Armaan’s behaviour and will be seen getting depressed day by day. On the other hand, Ruhi and Rohit will be seen expecting their first child, which will indicate towards Ruhi finally moving on from Armaan. The Poddars however will be left worrying for Armaan and Abhira’s relationship.

In the current track of the show, after Armaan and Abhira overcame all the hurdles and finally tied the knot, Vidya cursed the two of them during their grih Pravesh, stating they will never stay happy. Vidya’s words will haunt Armaan to an extent where he will then distance himself from Abhira.

article-image

While we await official confirmation on the leap bit, it will be interesting to witness the changing dynamics of the show as the story line further proceeds.

For the uninformed, the show is currently in its fourth generation and it is led by Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP films.

