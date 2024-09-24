Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira STOPS Armaan From Revealing Ruhi’s Wicked Moves, Couple Ties Knot

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a roller coaster of twists and turns for the past few months. Armaan and Abhira’s impending wedding track was nothing but full of surprises, drama and emotions.

While Armaan and Abhira have finally tied the knot, it was on the wedding day that Ruhi pulled another wicked move, leading to Armaan leaving Abhira in the mandap and rushing to Ruhi. Ruhi blackmailed Armaan that if he does not marry her, she will slit her wrist. Armaan devised a plan and asked Ruhi to sit with him in a car and jump off the cliff with him. Ruhi, scared jumps from the car in between, after which, Armaan taunts her and tells her that she does not love him but only wants to win him. On his way back to the wedding venue, he bumps into Abhira and together they reach the wedding venue.

When the couple reaches the venue, Armaan is questioned by everyone about his disappearance. As he is all set to reveal about Ruhi’s evil moves, Abhira stops him and tells everyone that they should stop chit chatting and let them married instead.

However, looks like Armaan and Abhira’s love story will still have to endure a lot of drama as Armaan’s mother Vidya is unhappy with this union.