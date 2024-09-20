Ami Trivedi QUITS Vijayendra Kumeria-Kritika Yadav Show Last Minute, Return To Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai On Cards? (Exclusive)

Telly world is abuzz with the news of Ami Trivedi, who essayed the character of Manjiri in Star Plus' most loved show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' returning to the show to apparently seek 'revenge' from Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). While the actress has reacted to the same and has clarified that she has not been approached by the makers of the show, The Free Press Journal has learnt of some exclusive scoop which may hint towards the actress' return to the Samridhii Shukla-Rohit Purohit starrer.

A very well placed source closely associated with Vijayendra Kumeria and Kritika Yadav's upcoming show on Star Plus tells us that the actress was 'almost' finalised to essay the character of Kritika's onscreen mother on the show. The source says, ''Ami was almost finalised to play the part. Her costumes were ready, the look test was done, everything was well and she was going to start shooting soon too, however, she called it off last minute and said that she does not want to do the show.''

We further quizzed the said source if this was because of her return to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hia, they said, ''Well, we do not know of that, we do not know if she chose to walk out of the project because of another show, but yes, she did say no last minute.''

Apparently, Bhawna Aneja has now been replaced to play the part that was earlier assigned to Ami. Bhavna is currently a part of Srimad Ramayana and was also seen in Jennifer Winget, Reem Sameer starrer Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani.

Well, Ami calling it quits amid the reports of her potential return to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai may hint towards the ongoing media reports being true. However, we await official confirmation on the same.