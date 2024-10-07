'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event Commitment, Wears Shoes Under Saree (VIDEO)

'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Commitment At Event, Wears Shoes Under Saree (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Hina Khan, who rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is currently battling stage three breast cancer. Due to the side effects of her chemotherapy, Hina revealed that she struggles with 'crippling' neuropathic pain, which makes it 'extremely difficult' for her to stand at a stretch for more than a few minutes.

Hina attended an event she had committed to months ago, wearing shoes under her saree despite the pain. She recalled considering cancelling the deal and refunding the amount, as the event required her to stand on stage for an hour and a half.

Sharing a video from the event, she wrote, "What a day it was.. as you all know I have this crippling Neuropathic Pain and it makes standing more than a few Mins at a stretch extremely difficult. This Event was a commitment made months before the side effects of my treatment presented itself. I’ll be honest, initially I wanted to refund and cancel this deal because this Event required me to stand for 1 and Half hour on the stage and I was extremely nervous and not sure if I will be able to pull it off. But somehow God gave me so much strength and I managed to make up my Mind because I didn’t want the organisers to face issues because of my health and limitations."

Check out the video:

Hina added, "Now a days anything cushioned in my feet gives me comfort in walking.. which is why we decided to wear a super comfy pair of shoes beneath my Saree. Like I said, Hum kaam karenge, aur ladenge. I hv known so many people in these months battling the same disease, Some have had better odds and some have had worse. But the way all these people face their Challenges has been a real source of inspiration. They take their Chemo, travel via local trains or buses with a smile on their faces. Some of them come alone, go back to their jobs or offices right after and during their infusion. Some stay near the Hospital without family to get their treatment. Some have no means and they rely on others for every single thing.. but they do it nevertheless and they Heal.. isn’t that amazing..If they can do it .. and do it with a smile on their faces and positivity in their hearts. I can do it too..'"

"Blessed to have what I have and even while facing this phase of my life. I am thankful to Almighty coz I am able to do it .. and learn from so many brave souls. With the show, some strength, Faith in almighty, some pills and the support of my team we managed to pull it off and I am so proud of myself that I didn’t give up," Khan concluded.

Meanwhile, in June 2024, Hina shared that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.