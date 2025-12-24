 Anaconda Review: Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Thandiwe Newton’s Film Is A Nostalgic Adventure That Charms More Than It Thrills
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnaconda Review: Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Thandiwe Newton’s Film Is A Nostalgic Adventure That Charms More Than It Thrills

Anaconda Review: Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Thandiwe Newton’s Film Is A Nostalgic Adventure That Charms More Than It Thrills

Anaconda is a film caught between affection and calculation. It wants to celebrate the joy of unpretentious entertainment, yet cannot quite deliver the reckless fun that would justify its own argument

Troy RibeiroUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Anaconda Review: Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Thandiwe Newton’s Film Is A Nostalgic Adventure That Charms More Than It Thrills |

Title: Anaconda

Director: Tom Gormican

Cast: Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, Selton Mello, Daniela Melchior

Where: In theatres near you

FPJ Shorts
'God Has Given Us Time...': Ghanaian Self-Proclaimed Prophet Who Predicted World's End On December 25, Says '...It's Now Postponed'
'God Has Given Us Time...': Ghanaian Self-Proclaimed Prophet Who Predicted World's End On December 25, Says '...It's Now Postponed'
Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Andheri's Sorrento Tower; Over 40 Rescued Safely
Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Andheri's Sorrento Tower; Over 40 Rescued Safely
'Hum Navi Mumbai Land Karne Waale Hai': Pilot's Announcement Before Landing Of 1st Flight From Bengaluru To NMIA; Inside VIDEOS
'Hum Navi Mumbai Land Karne Waale Hai': Pilot's Announcement Before Landing Of 1st Flight From Bengaluru To NMIA; Inside VIDEOS
'Is It AI?': Netizens Left Amused By Abhishek Nayar's Striking Similarity To Tilak Varma In Viral Throwback Christmas Video With Rohit Sharma
'Is It AI?': Netizens Left Amused By Abhishek Nayar's Striking Similarity To Tilak Varma In Viral Throwback Christmas Video With Rohit Sharma

Rating: 2.5 Stars

There is a particular kind of cinema that arrives with no pretensions of profundity, carrying instead a plastic smile, a memory of Saturday-afternoon thrills, and the promise of uncomplicated fun. Anaconda wants to belong firmly to this species. It is a film that knows its ancestry, winks at it repeatedly, and then proceeds to wander into the jungle with a self-aware shrug. The result is neither a disaster nor a triumph, but something curiously middling and faintly endearing.

At its core, Anaconda is less interested in terror than in nostalgia. It stages a meta-adventure about filmmaking, friendship, and the questionable wisdom of reviving beloved trash from the past. The Amazon rainforest becomes less a site of menace and more a playground where old dreams are dusted off, briefly admired, and then put back into storage. The snake itself, larger than life but oddly restrained, feels more like a narrative obligation than an existential threat. For a film named after its monster, it is surprisingly uninterested in what makes monsters linger in the imagination.

Read Also
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Film Is An Intriguing Watch With A...
article-image

Actors' Performance

The cast does much of the heavy lifting, leaning into charm where the script thins out. Jack Black plays a thwarted dreamer with enough warmth to keep him sympathetic even when the character’s ambitions feel vague. Paul Rudd brings his familiar, self-deprecating ease to a role that gently mocks the insecurity of the almost-famous actor. Together, they generate an affable chemistry that sustains the film through its lazier stretches.

Thandiwe Newton is given less to do than she deserves, though she commits gamely, while Steve Zahn emerges as the unexpected comic anchor. His performance carries an unforced sweetness that lands more jokes than the screenplay sets up. The ensemble feels like a group of friends genuinely enjoying one another’s company, which counts for more than one might expect in a film that often confuses motion for momentum.

Read Also
Emily In Paris Season 5 Review: Lily Collins & Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's Series Brings Rome,...
article-image

Music and Aesthetics

Visually, Anaconda prefers suggestion over spectacle. The jungle is photographed as a series of dark corridors and humid clearings, an economical choice that hides limited effects while also draining the serpent of menace. Action sequences come and go with a theme-park briskness, competent but rarely memorable. The music, serviceable and unobtrusive, signals danger on cue without ever deepening it. Everything works, technically speaking, but little lingers once the moment passes.

Read Also
Avatar: Fire and Ash Review -- James Cameron's Epic Burns Bright, But Not Without Scorch Marks
article-image

FPJ Verdict

Anaconda is a film caught between affection and calculation. It wants to celebrate the joy of unpretentious entertainment, yet cannot quite deliver the reckless fun that would justify its own argument. There are laughs, a handful of effective jolts, and performances that keep it afloat. What is missing is bite. Like its famously fearsome namesake, this Anaconda coils impressively but strikes too softly. For viewers seeking light, nostalgic diversion, it suffices. For those hoping for something sharper, it slips away before leaving a mark.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anaconda Review: Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Thandiwe Newton’s Film Is A Nostalgic Adventure That...

Anaconda Review: Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Thandiwe Newton’s Film Is A Nostalgic Adventure That...

'Ek Aur Iconic Gaane Ki Aisi Taisi Kar Di': Kartik Aaryan Dances To Salman Khan's Saajanji Ghar Aaye...

'Ek Aur Iconic Gaane Ki Aisi Taisi Kar Di': Kartik Aaryan Dances To Salman Khan's Saajanji Ghar Aaye...

Sunidhi Chauhan Mumbai Concert: Shriya Saran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur & Others...

Sunidhi Chauhan Mumbai Concert: Shriya Saran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur & Others...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Review: Kartik Aryan And Ananya Panday Starrer Seems To Be As...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Review: Kartik Aryan And Ananya Panday Starrer Seems To Be As...

The Lion King Child Actress Imani Dia Smith Murdered By Boyfriend At 25

The Lion King Child Actress Imani Dia Smith Murdered By Boyfriend At 25