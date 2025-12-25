Merry Christmas 2025: Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun And More Actors Extend Wishes To Their Fans On The Festival

It is Christmas today, and like all the festivals, actors took to social media to extend their wishes to the fans. Many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others took to social media to wish their fans Merry Christmas.

Akshay Kumar treated his fans with a video from the sets of Welcome To Jungle, and announced that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. He tweeted, "Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big…none of us have. We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people! 🎁 Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026 ✨ (sic)."

Allu Arjun tweeted, "Merry Christmas to each and everyone of you! (sic)."

Tamannaah Bhatia shared pictures from her Christmas celebration at her house, and wrote, "Ho ho ho Merry Christmas (sic)."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal continue to give us couple goals on Christmas as well. They shared, "Wish you a holly jolly Christmas… (sic)."

Anupam Kher tweeted, "Merry Christmas to all. Love, peace and prayers always. (sic)."

Shila Shetty shared pictures and videos -from her Christmas celebration, and wrote, "Christmassing ♥️♥️🎄🎄 Wishing you and your loved ones a season filled with love, joy, warmth, family time and being fully present (and also getting presents 🎁🤪) Merry Christmas all!"

