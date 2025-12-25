 Merry Christmas 2025: Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun And More Actors Extend Wishes To Their Fans On The Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMerry Christmas 2025: Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun And More Actors Extend Wishes To Their Fans On The Festival

Merry Christmas 2025: Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun And More Actors Extend Wishes To Their Fans On The Festival

It is Christmas today, and like all the festivals, actors took to social media to extend their wishes to the fans. Many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others took to social media to wish their fans Merry Christmas. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
article-image

It is Christmas today, and like all the festivals, actors took to social media to extend their wishes to the fans. Many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others took to social media to wish their fans Merry Christmas.

Akshay Kumar treated his fans with a video from the sets of Welcome To Jungle, and announced that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. He tweeted, "Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big…none of us have. We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people! 🎁 Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026 ✨ (sic)."

Read Also
Merry Christmas 2025: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Greetings & Quotes To Share On X'Mas Day
article-image

Allu Arjun tweeted, "Merry Christmas to each and everyone of you! (sic)."

Tamannaah Bhatia shared pictures from her Christmas celebration at her house, and wrote, "Ho ho ho Merry Christmas (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
'God Has Given Us Time...': Ghanaian Self-Proclaimed Prophet Who Predicted World's End On December 25, Says '...It's Now Postponed'
'God Has Given Us Time...': Ghanaian Self-Proclaimed Prophet Who Predicted World's End On December 25, Says '...It's Now Postponed'
Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Andheri's Sorrento Tower; Over 40 Rescued Safely
Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Andheri's Sorrento Tower; Over 40 Rescued Safely
'Hum Navi Mumbai Land Karne Waale Hai': Pilot's Announcement Before Landing Of 1st Flight From Bengaluru To NMIA; Inside VIDEOS
'Hum Navi Mumbai Land Karne Waale Hai': Pilot's Announcement Before Landing Of 1st Flight From Bengaluru To NMIA; Inside VIDEOS
'Is It AI?': Netizens Left Amused By Abhishek Nayar's Striking Similarity To Tilak Varma In Viral Throwback Christmas Video With Rohit Sharma
'Is It AI?': Netizens Left Amused By Abhishek Nayar's Striking Similarity To Tilak Varma In Viral Throwback Christmas Video With Rohit Sharma

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal continue to give us couple goals on Christmas as well. They shared, "Wish you a holly jolly Christmas… (sic)."

Read Also
Merry Christmas 2024: Mumbai Police's 'Ho Ho Ho' Festival Wishes Go Viral
article-image

Anupam Kher tweeted, "Merry Christmas to all. Love, peace and prayers always. (sic)."

Shila Shetty shared pictures and videos -from her Christmas celebration, and wrote, "Christmassing ♥️♥️🎄🎄 Wishing you and your loved ones a season filled with love, joy, warmth, family time and being fully present (and also getting presents 🎁🤪) Merry Christmas all!"

We at The Free Press Journal also wish all our readers Merry Christmas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Merry Christmas 2025: Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun And More Actors Extend Wishes To Their Fans On The...

Merry Christmas 2025: Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun And More Actors Extend Wishes To Their Fans On The...

Anaconda Review: Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Thandiwe Newton’s Film Is A Nostalgic Adventure That...

Anaconda Review: Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Thandiwe Newton’s Film Is A Nostalgic Adventure That...

'Ek Aur Iconic Gaane Ki Aisi Taisi Kar Di': Kartik Aaryan Dances To Salman Khan's Saajanji Ghar Aaye...

'Ek Aur Iconic Gaane Ki Aisi Taisi Kar Di': Kartik Aaryan Dances To Salman Khan's Saajanji Ghar Aaye...

Sunidhi Chauhan Mumbai Concert: Shriya Saran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur & Others...

Sunidhi Chauhan Mumbai Concert: Shriya Saran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur & Others...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Review: Kartik Aryan And Ananya Panday Starrer Seems To Be As...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Review: Kartik Aryan And Ananya Panday Starrer Seems To Be As...