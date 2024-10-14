Hina Khan Shares Photo Of Last Eyelash As She Nears Final Cycle Of Chemotherapy, Pens Emotional Note...

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan, who is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, shared a photo of her last eyelash and penned an emotional note. Hina also stated that she wears fake eyelashes now for her shoots.

On Monday (October 14), the actress wrote on Instagram, "Wanna know what’s my current source of motivation? Once part of a mighty and beautiful brigade that adorned my eyes. My genetically long and beautiful lashes... This BRAVE, LONE WARRIOR my last standing eyelash has fought it all beside me."

"Nearing the last cycle of my chemo this single eyelash is my MOTIVATION. We shall see this all through ❤️‍🩹😊Yes we will InshaAllah 🤲 P.S - Haven’t worn falsies in a decade, actually more, but now I do, for my shoots 😊 koi naaaaa.. Sab theek ho jaana hai ❤️‍🩹DUA,' Hina added.

Reacting to her post, actress Juhi Parmar wrote, "Beautiful girl with a brave beautiful heart." Chef and Masterchef India judge Vikas Khanna commented, "One of the most beautiful souls in the world."

Other celebs like Mouni Roy and Shubhaavi Choksey also reacted to Hina's post.

It was in June 2024 that Hina had shared with the media and her fans that she has been diagnosed with cancer. "I have been diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Hina has been documenting her battle with cancer on social media, and she had also shared a heartbreaking video in which she was seen shaving her head off as her mother cried. She also got herself a wig made from her own hair, and stated that she was undeterred by the challenges.

A few weeks ago, Hina shared that she had contracted mucositis, a side effect of chemotherapy, and asked her fans to pray for her.