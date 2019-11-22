Isha Ambani exudes 'princess vibes' in a 3D floral embellished lehenga

Isha Ambani has been giving us major fashion goals since her cousin Nayantara Kothari's wedding proceedings have started. Recently, Isha's stylist, Ami Patel, shared yet another beautiful picture of her looking like a pretty painting in a 3D floral embellished lehenga.

Wearing Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation, Isha looked prettiest ever in a shimmery gold lehenga adorned with multi-colored 3D floral prints. Enhancing the look with minimal accessories and make-up, Isha only had smokey eyes rocking with nude lips.