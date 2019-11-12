Isha Ambani looks ethereal in a lilac French lace saree, see pics

Isha Ambani Piramal’s fashion choices have been nothing but a style statement for many. From her wedding trousseau to attending the MET Gala, the Ambani heiress has donned couture that have always been on-point, fuss-free and extremely stylish. Recently, the boss lady was spotted during her cousin Nayantara’s pre-wedding bash, where she made heads turn with her sartorial choices.

For those uninitiated, Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara's wedding festivities have begun and the pre-wedding saw several Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make an appearance.

While she twinned in an Anamika Khanna ensemble with Shloka Mehta and Radhika merchant, Isha’s second look for a gorgeous saree. The diva was spotted in a custom hand-embroidered French lace lavender saree that was created by the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.