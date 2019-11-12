Isha Ambani looks ethereal in a lilac French lace saree, see pics

Isha Ambani Piramal’s fashion choices have been nothing but a style statement for many. From her wedding trousseau to attending the MET Gala, the Ambani heiress has donned couture that have always been on-point, fuss-free and extremely stylish. Recently, the boss lady was spotted during her cousin Nayantara’s pre-wedding bash, where she made heads turn with her sartorial choices.
For those uninitiated, Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara's wedding festivities have begun and the pre-wedding saw several Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make an appearance.
While she twinned in an Anamika Khanna ensemble with Shloka Mehta and Radhika merchant, Isha’s second look for a gorgeous saree. The diva was spotted in a custom hand-embroidered French lace lavender saree that was created by the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
In an interview with Vogue, Isha has spoken about her fashion choices, "At work, I love wearing Indian clothes... cotton kurtas with block prints. I think it's one of the greatest things about being Indian—our clothes! I used to hate dressing up in business formals during my time in America. It was a nightmare to get into a blazer. It works well for slim bodies, but how do you wear a pencil skirt if you have a curvy body? Off work, I like wearing international and Indian designers—Valentino, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Dolce & Gabbana, Manish Malhotra, Celine, and Sabyasachi are some of my favourites. I love when a garment fits just right, and that's not easy. For my comfort picks, I switch between my salwar kameez, Lululemon sweats and cosy sweaters."
Isha married Anand Piramal last year in an extravagant ceremony in Udaipur. She talked about life post-marriage, and revealed that much hasn’t changed, “I don’t think his life has changed, and neither has mine. At this stage, work is a priority for both of us. And luckily, our parents understand that. Fortunately, the family I was born into and the family I married into have the same work ethic—every member of both families knows the importance of work.”
