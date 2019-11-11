Bonded for life: Shloka, Radhika, Isha show solidarity as they twin in ethnic outfits for Ambani bash

Last night was a starry affair at Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai residence Antilia. The skyscraper was lit up with décor for his sister Nina Kothari’s daughter Nayantara’s pre-wedding bash. The celebration was attended by several Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor to name a few.

While B-towners manage to turn heads in their fashionable outings, it was Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, and Isha Ambani who broke the internet with their unconventional, regal and stunning fashion choices. The trio opted for renowned celebrity designer Anamika Khanna.

Shloka looked stunning in ivory and white parallel pants that she paired with an embroidered choli. She completed her look with a beautifully embroidered layer. The Ambani bahu rounded off her look with diamond and emerald earrings with diamond bangles.