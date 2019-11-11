Aishwarya, SRK, Shahid and other stars light up Antilia for Mukesh Ambani's niece's pre-wedding bash

Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai residence Antilia was decked up last night for his niece Nayantara Kothari’s pre-wedding bash. Nayantara is the daughter of Nina Kothari, Mukesh’s sister.
The event was marked by eminent personalities including Bollywood celebs who posed in style, as they were clicked by the paparazzi.
Among those in attendance were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan among others.
Apart from celebs the Ambani clan was out and about welcoming guests. Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal, and Tina Ambani were caught in candid moments.
Nina Kothari's husband Bhadrashyam Kothari, prominent industrialist and Chairman and Managing Director, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals, died in 2015, due to illness.
