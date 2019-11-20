Isha Ambani's aesthetic pink lehenga is a must-have this wedding season

Isha Ambani has proved that her fashion statement is above everyone else with some glamorous outfits. Looking gracefully stunning, she donned yet another Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga giving us some serious fashion goals.
Dressing up for cousin, Nayantara Kothari's pre-wedding functions, Isha chose a pretty soft-pink embroidered lehenga with floral prints and a similar choli. Breaking the monotony, she added a plain dupatta of the same colour.
She accesorized herself with a diamond choker necklace, bangles and a beautiful ring. She opted for a minimal makeup look with just the eye-makeup and lip gloss to look chic as always.
Her stylist, Ami Patel shared the pictures on social media, leaving everyone stunned with Isha's beauty and glamour.
In an interview with Vogue, Isha has spoken about her fashion choices, "At work, I love wearing Indian clothes... cotton kurtas with block prints. I think it's one of the greatest things about being Indian—our clothes! I used to hate dressing up in business formals during my time in America. It was a nightmare to get into a blazer. It works well for slim bodies, but how do you wear a pencil skirt if you have a curvy body?"
She added "Off work, I like wearing international and Indian designers—Valentino, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Dolce & Gabbana, Manish Malhotra, Celine, and Sabyasachi are some of my favourites. I love when a garment fits just right, and that's not easy. For my comfort picks, I switch between my salwar kameez, Lululemon sweats and cosy sweaters."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)