Isha Ambani dazzles in Sabhyasachi's Winter 2019 collection for Reliance Industries AGM

Isha Ambani Piramal has always been ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's muse on several occasions. Be it her wedding or just a casual appearance, the Ambani heiress knows her way to sashay in style.
Recently Isha was spotted at the Reliance Industries' 42th annual general meeting. She opted for a floral Sabyasachi two-piece ensemble with floral prints. The couture is from the New Winter Collection 2019.
Isha was also seen when Sabyasachi celebrated 20 years in the industry this year.
Isha married Anand Piramal last year in an extravagant ceremony in Udaipur. In an interview with Vogue, she talked about life post-marriage. She revealed much hasn’t changed, “I don’t think his life has changed, and neither has mine. At this stage, work is a priority for both of us. And luckily, our parents understand that. Fortunately, the family I was born into and the family I married into have the same work ethic—every member of both families knows the importance of work.”
