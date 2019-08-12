Isha Ambani dazzles in Sabhyasachi's Winter 2019 collection for Reliance Industries AGM

Isha Ambani Piramal has always been ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's muse on several occasions. Be it her wedding or just a casual appearance, the Ambani heiress knows her way to sashay in style.

Recently Isha was spotted at the Reliance Industries' 42th annual general meeting. She opted for a floral Sabyasachi two-piece ensemble with floral prints. The couture is from the New Winter Collection 2019.