Is Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz' inspired by 'Jane the Virgin'?

The makers of Good Newwz dropped their trailer of the comedy drama that revolves around the exchange of sperms also frequently called 'spams' in the film.
Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, the film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. While many superstars are in line to star and produce remakes of Hollywood or Tollywood films, one would have expected this to be an original one. Even though the makers have not revealed their inspiration for this flick, a popular show from the west had a similar narrative as that of Good Newwz.
A show named Jane the Virgin has a similar story arc. Starring Gina Rodriguez, the five-season series aired from 2014-2019. It was well received by critics and went on to win several accolades over the years.
Set in Miami, the series revolves around the life of Jane Gloriana Villanueva, a hard-working, religious, young, Venezuelan-American woman, who has taken a virginity pledge and vowed to save herself till she gets married. However, things take a dramatic turn when a doctor mistakenly artificially inseminates her during a check-up.
To make things worse, the semen sample belongs to a married man, a former playboy, and a cancer survivor who is not only the new owner of the hotel where Jane works, but is also her former teenage crush.
A similar plotline has been revealed in the trailer of Good Newwz. Akshay and Kareena are trying to have a baby, but the semen to be used gets exchanged with another couple essayed by Kiara and Diljit. The confusion here is because the couples have the same surname 'Batra'.
While the film is not the exact adaptation, the concept seems to be borrowed or rather inspired. Well it seems like 2019 was not done yet with its share of not -so-original content. Here's another one.
