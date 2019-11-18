Is Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz' inspired by 'Jane the Virgin'?

To make things worse, the semen sample belongs to a married man, a former playboy, and a cancer survivor who is not only the new owner of the hotel where Jane works, but is also her former teenage crush.

A similar plotline has been revealed in the trailer of Good Newwz. Akshay and Kareena are trying to have a baby, but the semen to be used gets exchanged with another couple essayed by Kiara and Diljit. The confusion here is because the couples have the same surname 'Batra'.

While the film is not the exact adaptation, the concept seems to be borrowed or rather inspired. Well it seems like 2019 was not done yet with its share of not -so-original content. Here's another one.