Watch 'Good Newwz' Trailer: Akshay, Kareena, Diljit, Kiara's goofy comedy will leave you ROFL

After piquing fans with the intriguing poster of the film, the makers of 'Good Newws' finally released the trailer of the laugh riot on Monday.

The trailer is all set to leave you in splits with the comic timings of the ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The story revolves around two couples with the same surname 'Batra' who are facing problems in conceiving and are consulting a doctor for the issue. Diljit and Kiara are seen playing the role of Honey and Monika who land up at a clinic to get their check-up done.