Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma engage in hilarious Twitter banter over 'Good Newwz'

It is known that Kapil Sharma got married to Ginni Chatrath last year. And this December, the comedian is ready to welcome his first child with his wife. While he has been busy with his show The Kapil Sharma Show, he is making sure to spend quality time with his wife. And now, he has revealed that his good news is due in December.

Akshay Kumar released the first posters of his upcoming movie Good Newwz on Thursday. Hence, Kapil responded to the actor and indirectly mentioned about him becoming a dad soon. Kapil wrote, “Congratulations paji .. poster is looking very nice, but my good news is coming before ur good news hahahaha, all the best team #GoodNews.”