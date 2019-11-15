Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma engage in hilarious Twitter banter over 'Good Newwz'

It is known that Kapil Sharma got married to Ginni Chatrath last year. And this December, the comedian is ready to welcome his first child with his wife. While he has been busy with his show The Kapil Sharma Show, he is making sure to spend quality time with his wife. And now, he has revealed that his good news is due in December.
Akshay Kumar released the first posters of his upcoming movie Good Newwz on Thursday. Hence, Kapil responded to the actor and indirectly mentioned about him becoming a dad soon. Kapil wrote, “Congratulations paji .. poster is looking very nice, but my good news is coming before ur good news hahahaha, all the best team #GoodNews.”
Akshay Kumar had a sweet response to it. “Kamaal kar diya Sharma ji Heartiest congratulations on your #GoodNewwz! Big hug,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, Good Newwz trailer will be out today. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Produced by Dharma Productions, Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)