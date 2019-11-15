Video: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar perform puja as 'Prithviraj' shooting begins soon

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, the lead pair of YRF’s first and biggest historical Prithviraj were spotted at Yash Raj Studios as they performed a puja, with their director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, to seek blessings for the film’s shoot that begins soon! Here are some exclusive pictures from the puja.

Yash Raj Films today made the big announcement of signing the ethereal beauty Manushi as the spectacularly beautiful princess Sanyogita in Prithviraj which is based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj.