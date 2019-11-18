Good Newwz: Badshah was to play Diljit Dosanjh's role opposite Kiara Advani

Rapper and actor Badshah is Karan Johan's current favourite singer. The filmmaker has been planning to offer a role to Badshah for a long time now. In fact before Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah was offered a role opposite Kiara Advani in Good Newwz.

Badshah was traveling when Karan called him to narrate this story. After a few days Babdshah and Karan met and discuss this film but somehow Badshah could not do it and that's how Karan's team went to Diljit.

Diljit says," Actually when Karan came and spoke to me about this script ,I heard it and did not react. I thought he is just making me listen to it. I never thought that he will offer me this role. But then he did and I immediately said yes."

Badshah later decided to make his acting debut with Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandani Shafakhana ,which released this year and could not earn good money at the box office.