Akshay Kumar reveals that Karan Johar had offered him another film before 'Good Newwz'

Akshay Kumar is known to do variety of films in an year be it comedy, action,drama,historical films or a film with social message. The actor had agreed to do Good Newwz after hearing only two lines of brief.

Akshay says," Karan Johar had come to my house one day to discuss one script. We sat together and had nearly for two long hours for narration. After that I asked Karan what else he is doing and he told me the story of Good Newwz in two lines. I said let's forget about that previous film and do this one. I really liked the idea. It is a real story and we have taken few references from it."

Karan says," Yes,I had gone to meet Akshay for a magnum Opus ,thinking his image of a mega star. We had a long discussion and he chose to do this film. We have to give it to Akshay ,because he is one of those stars who never asks about the director. He has worked with 23 new directors so far. So even though Raj Mehta is debuting with this film,he had no issues with it. The story is written by Jyoti Kapoor,she came up with this idea and we developed it. The story deals with a sensitive issue and we have added some humour elements to it."

Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first person to sign this project even before Akshay and Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani joined the team later.