Inside VIDEOS: Udit Narayan Captivates Guests With Shah Rukh Khan's Romantic Hits At Anant Ambani's Haldi Ceremony | Photo Via Instagram

Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are all set to tie the knot on July 12. Ahead of their wedding, the couple hosted a haldi ceremony in Mumbai, graced by numerous Bollywood celebrities.

The highlight of the night was singer Udit Narayan's performance. He captivated the audience with popular romantic tracks from Shah Rukh Khan's movies including 'Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain' from Pardes, 'Main Yahan Hoon' from Veer Zaara, among others. Kumar Sanu was also seen performing at Anant and Radhika's haldi ceremony.

Check out the inside videos:

The Haldi ceremony was graced by Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Manushi Chhillar, Arjun Kapoor, Atlee, and Boney Kapoor.

At Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony, Justin Bieber performed several hit songs on July 5, which took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra, Mumbai. Punjabi singer Karan Aujla and rapper Badshah also performed.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham will return to India yet again to the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani hosted the footballer at their residence Antilia in Mumbai during his three-day visit to India as part of his tour as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.

Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March 2024. The couple will marry at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The duo's ceremonies will start on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah. The Shubh Aashirwad will occur on July 13, followed by Mangal Utsav, on July 14.