I'm Very Inspired By Gandhiji, Pratik Gandhi On Playing Mahatma Gandhi In New Web Series

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, actor Pratik Gandhi expressed his happiness about playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi in an upcoming series.

Based on the writings of notable historian and author, Ramachandra Guha, the series will be adapted from his two books 'Gandhi before India' and 'Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World, 1914-1948'."For me this is a very important role, one of the biggest shows I do in my life because I play the pivotal role of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. We will try our best to show his life and his journey. This is one the very first shows to depict something like this in the history of entertainment," Pratik said.

He added, "When I was first asked to play the role, I realised how big this responsibility is as an actor. I am playing his role on the stage since many years and we learn about Mahatma, about Gandhi who was just a normal man, and the necessary steps he took to become the man and freedom fighter he is. I am very inspired by Gandhiji and his simplicity. I have seen people around me adapt to simplicity and I am most inspired by that."

Set in the period of the Indian Independence struggle, Applause will produce 'Gandhi' at an international standard for a global audience and film it extensively across several Indian and foreign locations. Hansal Mehta has come on board to direct the project.

Excited about the project, Hansal said, "When you speak of a historic and iconic figure like Mahatma Gandhi, there is already a great deal of responsibility on you as a filmmaker. Our vision with the series is to make it as true-to-life as possible and supported by Ramachandra Guha's work, we are confident and enthusiastic that we will bring audiences something to remember. With a common vision for this ambitious narrative, I am excited to kickstart a new journey, yet again with Sameer and the team at Applause."

