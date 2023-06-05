Scoop: Here's where you can spot Pratik Gandhi in the Hansal Mehta series |

After the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, filmmaker Hansal Mehta returned in 2023 to the series format with Scoop, his exploration of the media industry, inspired by the true story of journalist Jigna Vora. In an interview with ETimes, Mehta revealed that actor Pratik Gandhi has a cameo in Scoop.

Scoop follows Jagruti Pathak, a star crime reporter at a Mumbai newspaper, played by Karishma Tanna, who makes headlines after she is accused of her rival Jaideb Sen's (Prosenjit Chatterjee) murder.

It so happened that the crew was shooting in Kandivali (Mumbai) where Jagruti's maternal uncle has a shot. Mehta called up Gandhi who lives in the lane behind to drop by. He arrived at the location and agreed to do a passing shot. Hansal said, "Must have my lucky mascot somewhere.”

Mehta revealed that Pratik can be seen in episode 6 where the maternal uncle is distributing some pamphlets.

The Netflix show is inspired by Jigna Vora's biographical book Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison. It is co-created by Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (writer of Thappad).

Mehta will next start shooting for his much-anticipated series Gandhi, headlined by Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi.

After Scoop is released, the next in line for release is Scam 1993, a series based on the 2003 stamp paper fraud by Abdul Karim Telgi.