Scam 1992 and Scam 2003: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi, Gagan Dev Riar Come Together To Celebrate Success Of Franchise

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2023

It was a night of celebration and revelry as the actors of the Scam franchise came together under a roof. See more pictures ahead

On-screen Harshad Mehta and Abdul Karim Telgi aka Pratik Gandhi and Gagan Dev Riar make a great picture together

Pratik is joined by his better half Bhamini Oza

Gagan impersonates his Telgi pose from the series' poster

Filmmaker and showrunner Hansal Mehta flaunts a proud smile

Scam 2003 has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani

Jay Upadhyay who played Pranav Sheth and Hemant Kher who played Ashwin Mehta in Scam 1992, pose together

Chirag Vohra who played Bhushan Bhatt and Jaimini Pathak who played Sitaraman in Scam 1992, are all smiles

Famous TV and theatre actor Bhavana Balsavar who plays an important role in Scam 2003 looks radiant in electric blue

Ishwak Singh makes a stylish appearance in a tropical printed shirt

Harleen Sethi stuns in a red figure-hugging dress

Aahana Kumra is surely wearing a lot of hearts on her pretty dress

Avantika Dassani makes a rare appearance at the do

Ankur Rathee surely looks dressed up as if he were attending a wedding. Nevertheless, he looks dapper

Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment is a proud studio head

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra arrives in support of his friend Mehta

Filmmaker Rohan Sippy makes a rare appearance at the do

For those who haven't seen Scam 2003 yet, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the presence of Talat Aziz

Manav Vij makes a surprising appearance at the event

We love Shweta Basu Prasad's simple top and skirt look

Srishti Shrivastava makes a stylish statement in a denim ensemble

Pleasantly surprising to see Aadar Jain here

Influencer Ashish Chanchlani was also spotted at the do

