Scam 1992 and Scam 2003: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi, Gagan Dev Riar Come Together To Celebrate Success Of Franchise

It was a night of celebration and revelry as the actors of the Scam franchise came together under a roof. See more pictures ahead
Photos by Varinder Chawla
On-screen Harshad Mehta and Abdul Karim Telgi aka Pratik Gandhi and Gagan Dev Riar make a great picture together
Pratik is joined by his better half Bhamini Oza
Gagan impersonates his Telgi pose from the series' poster
Filmmaker and showrunner Hansal Mehta flaunts a proud smile
Scam 2003 has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani
Jay Upadhyay who played Pranav Sheth and Hemant Kher who played Ashwin Mehta in Scam 1992, pose together
Chirag Vohra who played Bhushan Bhatt and Jaimini Pathak who played Sitaraman in Scam 1992, are all smiles
Famous TV and theatre actor Bhavana Balsavar who plays an important role in Scam 2003 looks radiant in electric blue
Ishwak Singh makes a stylish appearance in a tropical printed shirt
Harleen Sethi stuns in a red figure-hugging dress
Aahana Kumra is surely wearing a lot of hearts on her pretty dress
Avantika Dassani makes a rare appearance at the do
Ankur Rathee surely looks dressed up as if he were attending a wedding. Nevertheless, he looks dapper
Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment is a proud studio head
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra arrives in support of his friend Mehta
Filmmaker Rohan Sippy makes a rare appearance at the do
For those who haven't seen Scam 2003 yet, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the presence of Talat Aziz
Manav Vij makes a surprising appearance at the event
We love Shweta Basu Prasad's simple top and skirt look
Srishti Shrivastava makes a stylish statement in a denim ensemble
Pleasantly surprising to see Aadar Jain here
Influencer Ashish Chanchlani was also spotted at the do
