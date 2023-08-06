Ileana D'Cruz Secretly Got Married In May 2023, A Month Before Announcing Pregnancy: Report

Actress Ileana D'Cruz announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy, on Saturday and shared that he was born on August 1. She has been sharing regular updates about her pregnancy for the past few months, however, not once did she reveal the name of the father of her baby's child.

Announcing the name of her baby boy on Saturday, Ileana wrote, "Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan, Born on August 1, 2023." She also shared a cutesy picture of her little one.

There were rumours that Ileana was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian and that he was the father of the child, but recent reports and the child's name have a whole new story to tell.

Did Ileana secretly get married in May?

According to a report in DNA, Ileana was in a relationship with one Michael Dolan for about a year and the two secretly got married through a court registry in May this year.

As per the report, Ileana and Michael got married on May 13, just a month before the actress announced her pregnancy on social media.

Not much is known about Michael yet, and Ileana has not yet reacted to the reports of her marriage.

Read Also Ileana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Face Of Her Baby Dad

Ileana's heartfelt note for her beau

A few days ago, Ileana took to her Instagram to shower love and praise on her partner for being by her side during her pregnancy.

She spoke about how the nine months have been tough for her, but her beau stood by her like a rock.

"And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore," she wrote.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)