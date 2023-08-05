Ileana D'Cruz Blessed With Baby Boy; Actress Shares Son's FIRST Photo, Reveals His Name

Actress Ileana D'Cruz on Saturday announced the birth of her first child. She was blessed with a baby boy on August 1. The actress also revealed the name of the newborn baby and posted an adorable picture of the little munchkin on her official Instagram account.

However, the actress has not yet revealed the identity if her partner.

Ileana named her baby boy Koa Pheonix Dolan. According to a website, the name Koa means 'brave, fearless and bold'.

"No words could explain how happy we are to welcome out darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full," Ileana captioned her post.

Read Also Ileana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Face Of Her Baby Dad

Soon after she shared the happy news in Instagram, her fans and several celebrities congratulated her in the comments section.

While actress Nargis Fakhri wrote, "Omg congrats!!!!! God bless," Athiya Shetty and Huma Qureshi dropped red heart emoticons.

Ileana D'Cruz surprised everyone in April this year when she announced her pregnancy. She shared a monochrome photo on Instagram featuring a onesie and a personalised pendant with 'MAMA' initials. However, the actress has not disclosed the identity of the child's father.

Previously, Ileana was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone, though it was unclear if they were married. In the past, she referred to him as the 'best hubby ever' in an Instagram post. However, the couple reportedly ended their relationship in 2019.

Recent reports also suggested that Ileana dated Sebastian, a London-based model and the brother of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. However, none of them spoke about it and gave no confirmation about their relationship.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)