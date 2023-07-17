Ileana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Face Of Her Baby Dad

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is all set to welcome her first child, and she has been constantly posting pictures and videos on social media from her pregnancy diaries. The actress is currently in her third trimester and she is set to embrace motherhood anytime now. While Ileana has been quite vocal about her pregnancy journey, she had refrained from revealing the name of the baby's father until now.

But on Monday, Ileana finally dropped photos with the father of her unborn child, and got her fans wondering who the mystery man was.

It was in April this year that Ileana surprised her fans by announcing the news of her pregnancy.

Ileana reveals face of her baby's dad

On Monday morning, Ileana took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures with her partner. While in one of the photos, she can be seen resting her head on the man's shoulder, in another picture, the two can be seen smiling, totally smitten by each other.

"Date night," Ileana captioned the photo with a heart emoticon, but she did not tag the person, and left her fans guessing.

A few days ago, the actress dropped a no-filter selfie, speaking about "9th month fatigue". "Trying to get some work done but this 9th-month fatigue is really kicking in," she wrote.

Is Ileana dating Katrina Kaif's brother?

While Ileana has not revealed the name of her partner yet, several reports suggested that the actress is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. The couple, however, has still not made their relationship official.

On the work front, Ileana will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)