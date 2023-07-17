 Ileana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Face Of Her Baby Dad
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIleana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Face Of Her Baby Dad

Ileana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Face Of Her Baby Dad

It was in April this year that Ileana surprised her fans by announcing the news of her pregnancy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
article-image

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is all set to welcome her first child, and she has been constantly posting pictures and videos on social media from her pregnancy diaries. The actress is currently in her third trimester and she is set to embrace motherhood anytime now. While Ileana has been quite vocal about her pregnancy journey, she had refrained from revealing the name of the baby's father until now.

But on Monday, Ileana finally dropped photos with the father of her unborn child, and got her fans wondering who the mystery man was.

It was in April this year that Ileana surprised her fans by announcing the news of her pregnancy.

Read Also
Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz Reveals Not Being Able To Work Due To '9th Month Fatigue', Shares Photo
article-image

Ileana reveals face of her baby's dad

On Monday morning, Ileana took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures with her partner. While in one of the photos, she can be seen resting her head on the man's shoulder, in another picture, the two can be seen smiling, totally smitten by each other.

"Date night," Ileana captioned the photo with a heart emoticon, but she did not tag the person, and left her fans guessing.

A few days ago, the actress dropped a no-filter selfie, speaking about "9th month fatigue". "Trying to get some work done but this 9th-month fatigue is really kicking in," she wrote.

Read Also
Mom-To-Be Ileana D'Cruz Shares Photo Of Her Partner With Their Pet, Flaunts Baby Bump
article-image

Is Ileana dating Katrina Kaif's brother?

While Ileana has not revealed the name of her partner yet, several reports suggested that the actress is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. The couple, however, has still not made their relationship official.

On the work front, Ileana will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

Read Also
Ileana D'Cruz On Weight Gain During Pregnancy: 'There Are Days I Don't Feel Great...'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Kajol TROLLED For Asking ‘How Much Did Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Really Make?’

Video: Kajol TROLLED For Asking ‘How Much Did Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Really Make?’

Alia Bhatt Jets Off With ₹1.70 Lakh Tote Bag

Alia Bhatt Jets Off With ₹1.70 Lakh Tote Bag

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Twins With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya As They Visit Arjun Kapoor

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Twins With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya As They Visit Arjun Kapoor

Ileana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Face Of Her Baby Dad

Ileana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Face Of Her Baby Dad

Fashion Icon Sonam Kapoor Attends Wimbledon Final 2023 In Style

Fashion Icon Sonam Kapoor Attends Wimbledon Final 2023 In Style