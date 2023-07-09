Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz Reveals Not Being Able To Work Due To '9th Month Fatigue', Shares Photo

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is super excited to embrace motherhood soon. On Sunday morning, Ileana shared a selfie flaunting her third-trimester glow and shared new pregnancy updates with fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ileana dropped a selfie wearing a peach tank top and flaunted her no-makeup look.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Trying to get some work done but this 9th-month fatigue is really kicking in."

On Friday, the 'Barfi' actor took to Insta and posted a new video, flaunting her baby bump. She captioned it, "cooking up quite a bun." She donned black co-ord and could be seen in a no-make-up look.

Ileana is quite an active social media user and keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life. However, the actress has not revealed the identity of her partner yet.

A few days back, Ileana has shared a picture of the father of her child but did not reveal his face. So far, the actress has remained secretive about her personal life.

"Puppy love," she captioned the picture. Take a look:

A few days ago, Ileana had shared another glimpse of her partner and had penned a sweet note along with it. She spoke about the tough side of pregnancy that no one talks about.

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. Although the couple has still not made their relationship official.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Ileana's upcoming project

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and was produced by Ajay Devgn.

She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.