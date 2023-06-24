Ileana D'Cruz On Weight Gain During Pregnancy: 'There Are Days I Don't Feel Great...'

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is all set to welcome her first child soon and is enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest. She has been quite chatty with her fans on social media of late, and recently, she conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram, wherein she answered several questions related to being pregnant and embracing motherhood.

Answering to one such question, Ileana opened up on gaining weight during pregnancy and accepting the changes that her body is going through.

She penned a long note stating that there are days when she does not feel her best, but the fact that she has another human growing inside her makes her feel happier.

Ileana opens up on pregnancy weight gain

Ileana took to her Instagram handle to interact with her fans, when one of them asked her, "You worried you are gonna gain weight?"

To that, Ileana responded that the question would initially trigger her but over the past few months, she has accepted the changes that her body was going through.

"This question would initially really trigger me. And I think it's because so many people comment on your weight when you're having a baby. It doesn't help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you in every time so it's consistently on your mind," she said.

She went on to say, "Let me just say I've loved how my body has changed these past few months. It's such a miraculous wondrous humbling journey. And yes I'm human and there are days I don't feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me!"

She advised that one must not follow the "ideal weight" chart and instead, should focus on being healthy and happy. "Listen to your body! Do what feels right to you," she said.

About Ileana's pregnancy

It was in April that Ileana announced to the world that she was expecting her first child. However, she did not reveal the name of the father, but if reports are to be believed, the actress is in a relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel.

Rumours about the two dating first surfaced when the two were seen vacationing together with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina in the Maldives.

While the couple has not made their relationship official yet, Ileana recently posted a blurry picture of herself with her partner, and thanked him for being her rock during the pregnancy.