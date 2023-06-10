Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz Shares FIRST Picture With Baby Daddy: ‘This Lovely Man Has Been My Rock’ |

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz who surprised her fans in April this year by announcing her pregnancy has finally shared a mushy picture with the father of her child. Ileana, who has remained secretive about her personal life, took to Instagram and posted a blurry black and white picture with her mystery man.

Ileana shared the ups and down of being and wrote, Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon - and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless.”

She also stated that pregnancy has made her question what kind of mother she will be. “And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough…And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough,” she added.

Ileana ended her post by appreciating the support and love she has received from the father of her child. Without revealing his identity, the actress wrote, “And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.”

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. Although the couple has still not made their relationship official.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.