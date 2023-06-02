Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz enjoys 'babymoon' with mystery man; Is it Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel?

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is currently enjoying the best phase of her life as she is all set to welcome her first child. While the actress has been flaunting her baby bump on her social media, the mystery around who her partner and the father of her child is continues to remain a mystery.

At present, Ileana is enjoying her babymoon at some undisclosed location with her partner while the eagerly wait for the arrival of their little one.

For those unversed, Ileana is rumoured to be dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, who happens to be the brother of Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

Ileana's beachside babymoon

On Friday, the 'Barfi!' actress took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her babymoon, and also gave glimpses of her partner, but did not reveal his face or identity.

The actress shared a picture of the blue sea and wrote, "Babymoon". In the next picture, she can be seen enjoying a date night with her partner, and added the song, the lyrics of which said, "I wanna be alone, alone with you... Does that make sense?"

She also dropped another picture in which she can be seen holding her partner's hand while he ate. "My idea of romance clearly can't let him eat in peace".

Who is Sebastian Laurent Michel?

Ileana is reportedly in a steady relationship with Sebastian and the two have been dating for almost a year now.

Reports of the two dating went viral after the actress was seen accompanying him and other close friends and family members of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina to Maldives. The duo posed with the rest of the group for several pictures.

They were later also spotted together at the Mumbai airport, however, both of them have remained tightlipped about their equation.

Sebastian is a model based out of London.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone, but the two went their separate ways after dating for about two years.

Read Also Ileana D'Cruz, Alia Bhatt and other actresses who got pregnant before marriage