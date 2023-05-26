Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz flaunts baby bump in mirror selfies, says 'It's all about angles'

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her first child, recently flaunted her baby bump in new mirror selfies. The Main Tera Hero actress took the internet by surprise as she announced her pregnancy with an adorable social media post on April 18, 2023.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Ileana shared a couple of photos in which she is seen cradling her baby bump in an all-black outfit.

"It's all about the angles," Ileana wrote along with the pictures as she is seen posing for the photos in different angles.

Take a look at the photos here:

Ileana has been sharing her pregnancy diaries on her Instagram account. However, she hasn't revealed her partner's identity yet.

Reportedly, Ileana is in a relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. According to several media reports, the duo has been reportedly dating for almost a year now.

Rumours of their relationship started doing the rounds after Ileana was spotted hanging out with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal during their Maldives vacation and Sebastian was also a part of the group.

For the unawares, Sebastian is a model residing in London.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone, but the two parted ways after dating for a couple of years for reasons unknown.

Ileana D'Cruz's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last in 'The Big Bull' with Abhishek Bachchan.

She will be next seen in 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely', co-starring Randeep Hooda. The film is reportedly a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. If reports are to be believed, Ileana is also a part of Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi's untitled film.