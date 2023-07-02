Mom-To-Be Ileana D'Cruz Shares Photo Of Her Partner With Their Pet, Flaunts Baby Bump

Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz has shared a new picture of her partner, however, she has still not revealed the name and face of the 'mystery man'. For those unversed, the actress surprised her fans in April this year by announcing her pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ileana has shared a picture of the father of her child. So far, the actress has remained secretive about her personal life. On Saturday, she posted a black and white picture of the mystery man with her pet dog.

"Puppy love," she captioned the picture. Take a look:

Ileana also showed off her baby bump in another story and hinted that she has been cooking something exciting. "#Notetoself Don’t get over-confident wearing white pyjamas while cooking tomato sauce," she wrote along with the photo.

A few days ago, Ileana had shared another glimpse of her partner and had penned a sweet note along with it. She spoke about the tough side of pregnancy that no one talks about.

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. Although the couple has still not made their relationship official.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Ileana's upcoming project

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and was produced by Ajay Devgn.

She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.