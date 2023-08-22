 Ileana D'Cruz Drops Cute Glimpse Of Son Koa Phoenix Dolan
Ileana introduced her first child by sharing a cute picture on August 5. In the picture, Ileana's baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Phoenix Dolan' can be seen sleeping.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

New mommy in town Ileana D'Cruz on Tuesday gave a new glimpse of her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana took to Instagram story and treated fans with an adorable picture of Koa Phoenix's feet and captioned it, 'Peekaboo'.

She revealed how she was craving custard doughnuts and also shared a photo.

She wrote, "Was craving custard doughnuts so obviously my amazing mama made me some from scratch. Gosh soo soooo good."

article-image

Recently, Ileana celebrated 1 week of being a mother. She shared a monochrome picture of her son's tiny hands, who was seen holding Ileana's finger.

She captioned it, "1 week of being your Mama". Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1 and revealed the name and news with her fans days later.

She introduced her first child by sharing cute picture on August 5.

article-image

In the picture, Ileana's baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Phoenix Dolan' can be seen cutely sleeping.

Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Ileana has been quite private about her personal life from the outset. She just disclosed the love of her life, though. She released images from a date night with her enigmatic partner.

She shared glimpses of her dinner date with her admirers on her Instagram story.

article-image

Earlier, rumours stated that Ileana was dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif. After the two were seen on holiday in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, love allegations about the pair began to circulate.

Ileana formerly had a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

Ileana was last seen in 'The Big Bull' which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in 'Unfair And Lovely'.

article-image

