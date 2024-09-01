 'I Totally Adore Her': Rupali Ganguly CONSOLES Viraj Gehlani's Grandmother As She Weeps Unconsolably Watching Anupamaa's Hospital Sequence (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Totally Adore Her': Rupali Ganguly CONSOLES Viraj Gehlani's Grandmother As She Weeps Unconsolably Watching Anupamaa's Hospital Sequence (Video)

'I Totally Adore Her': Rupali Ganguly CONSOLES Viraj Gehlani's Grandmother As She Weeps Unconsolably Watching Anupamaa's Hospital Sequence (Video)

Viraj Gehlani, a popular social media influencer shared an adorable video of his grand mother crying inconsolably while watching the Hospital sequence of Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly. Rupali took to her Instagram stories to repost the same and also got on a video call with Viraj's grandmother to console her.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 08:09 PM IST
article-image

Led by Rupali Ganguly, Star Plus' Anupamaa has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts ever since the inception of the show. While the show has been an audience favourite, Rupali Ganguly too has become a household name. Viraj Gehlani, a popular social media influencer has always shared videos on his grandmother being an ardent fan of the Rupali Ganguly starrer and how anything that happens in Anupamaa's life, affects her personally.

Read Also
'Mere Jaise Actor Ko Nikaalne Ki Taakat..': Sudhanshu Pandey On Claims Of Rupali Ganguly Being...
article-image

Viraj took to his Instagram stories last evening to share a glimpse of his grandmother's love for Anupamaa once again. In this video shared by Viraj, his grandmother can be seen weeping inconsolably upon seeing Anupamaa's misery in the current track of the show. Both Viraj and his mother are seen consoling her, however, she refuses to listen to them and continues weeping. In another slide, Viraj shares a glimpse of a video call of his grandmother and Rupali, where Rupali can be seen consoling Viraj's grandmother and she on the other hand heaves a sigh of relief seeing Anupamaa (Rupali) alive. She is also seen asking Rupali to 'not show such things on the show' and that she has been crying since the past two days.

Read Also
'Sir Aate The Aur...': Anupamaa's Chandni Bhagwnani On Fallout Between Sudhanshu Pandey & Rajan...
article-image

Rupali took to her Instagram stories to reshare this video of Viraj and expressed her admiration for his grandmother. Sharing a glimpse of the same, Rupali wrote, ''Naani, I totally adore her.''

For the uninformed, Viraj had earlier also collaborated for an Instagram reel with his grandmother and Rupali which broke the internet in no time. The popular influencer has time and again opened up on how much his grandmother adores Anupamaa and how she never misses a single episode of the show.

FPJ Shorts
'I Totally Adore Her': Rupali Ganguly CONSOLES Viraj Gehlani's Grandmother As She Weeps Unconsolably Watching Anupamaa's Hospital Sequence (Video)
'I Totally Adore Her': Rupali Ganguly CONSOLES Viraj Gehlani's Grandmother As She Weeps Unconsolably Watching Anupamaa's Hospital Sequence (Video)
'Don't Know Anything...': Rajinikanth On Being Asked About #MeToo Row In Malayalam Film Industry (VIDEO)
'Don't Know Anything...': Rajinikanth On Being Asked About #MeToo Row In Malayalam Film Industry (VIDEO)
IIT Madras BS Data Science Admissions 2024 Application Deadline On September 15: Check Who Can Apply?
IIT Madras BS Data Science Admissions 2024 Application Deadline On September 15: Check Who Can Apply?
'Meri Maa Ne Kaha..': Aly Goni Reveals Turning Down ₹80 Lakh Offer To Endorse Alcohol Brand (VIDEO)
'Meri Maa Ne Kaha..': Aly Goni Reveals Turning Down ₹80 Lakh Offer To Endorse Alcohol Brand (VIDEO)
Read Also
Sudhanshu Pandey REFUTES Possibility Of His Return To Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: 'Don't Think That's...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Totally Adore Her': Rupali Ganguly CONSOLES Viraj Gehlani's Grandmother As She Weeps Unconsolably...

'I Totally Adore Her': Rupali Ganguly CONSOLES Viraj Gehlani's Grandmother As She Weeps Unconsolably...

'Don't Know Anything...': Rajinikanth On Being Asked About #MeToo Row In Malayalam Film Industry...

'Don't Know Anything...': Rajinikanth On Being Asked About #MeToo Row In Malayalam Film Industry...

'Meri Maa Ne Kaha..': Aly Goni Reveals Turning Down ₹80 Lakh Offer To Endorse Alcohol Brand...

'Meri Maa Ne Kaha..': Aly Goni Reveals Turning Down ₹80 Lakh Offer To Endorse Alcohol Brand...

'Bipolar Disorder, Psychotic Symptoms Aane Lage': Honey Singh Recalls Smoking '12 Joints Of Charas'...

'Bipolar Disorder, Psychotic Symptoms Aane Lage': Honey Singh Recalls Smoking '12 Joints Of Charas'...

Bhopal's Shivam Pandey Featured In Kannada Film ‘My Hero’ With Hollywood Actors

Bhopal's Shivam Pandey Featured In Kannada Film ‘My Hero’ With Hollywood Actors