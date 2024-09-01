'I Totally Adore Her': Rupali Ganguly CONSOLES Viraj Gehlani's Grandmother As She Weeps Unconsolably Watching Anupamaa's Hospital Sequence (Video)

Led by Rupali Ganguly, Star Plus' Anupamaa has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts ever since the inception of the show. While the show has been an audience favourite, Rupali Ganguly too has become a household name. Viraj Gehlani, a popular social media influencer has always shared videos on his grandmother being an ardent fan of the Rupali Ganguly starrer and how anything that happens in Anupamaa's life, affects her personally.

Viraj took to his Instagram stories last evening to share a glimpse of his grandmother's love for Anupamaa once again. In this video shared by Viraj, his grandmother can be seen weeping inconsolably upon seeing Anupamaa's misery in the current track of the show. Both Viraj and his mother are seen consoling her, however, she refuses to listen to them and continues weeping. In another slide, Viraj shares a glimpse of a video call of his grandmother and Rupali, where Rupali can be seen consoling Viraj's grandmother and she on the other hand heaves a sigh of relief seeing Anupamaa (Rupali) alive. She is also seen asking Rupali to 'not show such things on the show' and that she has been crying since the past two days.

Are @viraj_ghelani Nani literally crying on seeing Anu in hospital is so relatable ..🥹🥲



Reason we say #Anupamaa is emotion for everyone..@TheRupali you have truly earned this love❤️🙏@viraj_ghelani do Give tightest Big to your Nani from all of us n do say she is cutest pic.twitter.com/Iyz0ES2fup — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) August 31, 2024

Rupali took to her Instagram stories to reshare this video of Viraj and expressed her admiration for his grandmother. Sharing a glimpse of the same, Rupali wrote, ''Naani, I totally adore her.''

For the uninformed, Viraj had earlier also collaborated for an Instagram reel with his grandmother and Rupali which broke the internet in no time. The popular influencer has time and again opened up on how much his grandmother adores Anupamaa and how she never misses a single episode of the show.