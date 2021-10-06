'I don’t want comparisons between us': Shatrughan Sinha on working with daughter Sonakshi Sinha

Every time he said Khamosh on the big screen, there was an eerie silence that spread not just in the movie, but also in cinema halls. Sinha, who made his debut with Dev Anand’s Prem Pujari ruled the ‘70s and the ‘80s Bollywood scene. His last appear-ance on the big screen was Vivek Oberoi-starrer Rakta Charitra. The actor, who is busy with his political commitments will soon be seen on screen with his daughter, actor Sonakshi Sinha. Be it the happenings in the film industry or his political career, the veteran actor is known to speak his mind. Here, he talks about working with Sonakshi, his journey in the film industry, and more. Excerpts:

Nowadays, don’t we hear much from you. What are you busy with?

I am reminded of that classic song by Lata Mangeshkarji: Unko yeh shikayat hai ke hum kuch nahin kehte...Kuch kehne pe toofan utha leti hai duniya…I’ve stopped being the dial-for-a-quote politician-actor for a while. But, this is just the lull before the storm.

What’s happening with the family film featuring you and Sonakshi?

That’s a work in progress. Umesh Shukla, who made Oh My God, is writing and directing what you call our family film.

You have been wary of playing Sonakshi’s father on screen, why is that?

(Laughs) Haan woh kuch ajeeb lagta hai (That looks a bit odd). I don’t want comparisons between us. I know she is more confident than me and far more talented.

There’s a difference between being a father and an actor. I am proud of what my children have achieved. Sonakshi wanted to be an actor from a young age. I think she was outstanding in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera. Now, she’s working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Heeramandi. I’ve wanted her to work with him for the longest time. I am sure he will create his magic with her.

Among your performances, which do you rate as the finest?

There are so many... But I think it would be my friend Subhash Ghai’s Kalicharan and Vishwanath, in which I played the hero. That was a turning point in my career, then Kaala Patthar and Dostana where I got to work with my dear friend, Amitabh Bachchan. Also, Goutam Ghose’s Antarjali Yatra, which needed me to undergo a complete physical and emotional transformation.

Do you think the quintessential villain is fading away from Bollywood?

Back then, there was a sharp dividing line between the villain and the hero. Nowadays, the heroes love to play grey characters. So, it’s hard to tell the difference between the hero and the villain.

Any regrets about missing out on films like Sholay and Shor?

None at all. I don’t regret anything I’ve done or not done in my life.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 07:00 AM IST