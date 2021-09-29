'Whole star kid debate is useless': Sonakshi Sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of Shatrughan Sinha, said that she finds the insider v/s outsider debate pointless. The 'Dabangg' star said that she has lout out on several projects too and it is a part nd parcel of the job.

In a recent interview, Sonakshi took a sly dig at those claiming that they were ousted from projects due to nepotism.

Sinha told Pinkvilla, "Like this whole star kid debate is useless because it is not like no star kid hasn’t lost out on a project because of somebody else."

The 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' actress said that star kids don't go crying about it because it happens to everyone. Sonakshi advised the actors to deal with it and said, "that's life". She said that there's no point talking about split milk.

Elaborating on the same, Sonakshi said that her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, has also lost films during his career. "It’s not something which is so unheard of or so new," she said.

Last year, Sonakshi Sinha had apparently taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut over the raging debate around Bollywood nepotism. Without taking names, Sonakshi said that the word nepotism has been introduced and sensationalised by a person whose sister is managing their work.

"I find it so amusing that this word nepotism has been introduced and sensationalised by a person whose sister is managing their work. And I don't think I really want to give it that much more importance," said Sonakshi Sinha in an interview with a leading publication.

The actress further informed in the same Interview that even though she had bagged her debut film back in 2010 because her family "knew" Salman Khan's family, she had to work hard after being selected for the role.

Speaking of her upcoming projects, Sonakshi will be seen in the horror-comedy 'Kakuda', which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

She was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The film had an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 04:39 PM IST