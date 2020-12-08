Shatrughan Sinha birthday special: 5 times actor-turned-politician made headlines for being 'Anything But Khamosh'

Veteran actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha is celebrating his 74th birthday on Wednesday.

The Senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister often makes headlines for speaking his mind and has befitting ways to 'Khamosh' trolls.

On his birthday, here are 5 times Shatrughan Sinha made headlines for being 'Anything But Khamosh':

Defending his darling daughter Sonakshi Sinha

When Mukesh Khanna had taken a jibe at Sonakshi for not knowing the answer to a question on Ramayan, during 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', the doting father had come out in support of his baby girl.

Without naming Khanna, Shatrughan had said, “I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”

“I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone," he'd added.

Shatrughan Sinha: People speak against Kangana Ranaut 'because they are jealous of her success and bravery'

After actress Kangana Ranaut - who dabbled in the outsider versus insider debate after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death - was cirticised for her explosive interview - Sinha had said that people speaking against Kangana Ranaut are jealous of her success.

In an interview with Republic TV, Sinha had said, “Most of the people I see, they speak against Kangana because from the inside they are very jealous of Kangana. Without our mercy, without our will, without joining our groups or without any blessings from us, this girl has gone too far and achieved so much without any push of ours. They are irritated and jealous of her success and bravery.”

Shatrughan Sinha's dig at Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan'

When Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise rekindled conversation about nepotism and power play in Bollywood, Sinha was quoted as saying, "During our era, there was no Koffee with Arjun. These kinds of planned events lead to different kinds of conversations and become a talking point. As far as those who are being talked about at the moment are all members of our own society, but film industry kisi ki jaagir nahi hai that one could say that, ‘Let’s boycott this person’ or 'remove this person from the industry'."

When the former cabinet minister called out BJP IT cell for trolling and tarnishing Deepika Padukone

Sinha had stated that the BJP IT cell has stooped to the lowest level by trolling and tarnishing Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone following her visit to the JNU.

“Deepika Padukone went to the JNU to show support to the youth of the country, who has the spine to speak against injustice. The IT cell of the BJP has stooped really low by trolling and trying to malign her image on social media,” Sinha told media.



Shatrughan Sinha on why actors shouldn't be taken seriously

"They should be forgiven. They are well-intended people. They are intelligent people, but when they try to comment on issues that they don’t know about they cut a sorry figure. But they are nice filmy people. They are artistes par excellence. And they should be asked mostly about cinema. Aamir Khan talking about intolerance and breaking his fast with Anna Hazare in full public view are not my idea of a politically aware actor. As for energy-king Shah Rukh he says anything and everything in a light vein. His words shouldn’t be taken seriously," the NCP leader had said in an interview with the Free Press Journal.