Hina Khan: 'Shinda Shinda No Papa Helped Me Explore A Different Side To Myself As An Actor'

Hina Khan is gearing up for her big debut in the Punjabi cinema her upcoming film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa.' Directed by Amarpreet Chabra, the film delves into the humorous yet relatable challenges faced by parents in today's world. Alongside stars like Gippy Grewal and Sinda Grewal, Hina Khan is set to showcase her versatility on screen. The teaser for the film is already out, and fans can mark their calendars for its release on May 10, 2024.

Excited about her new venture, Hina shares, "I can't wait for the release of 'Shinda Shinda No Papa.' It's a unique film that allowed me to explore a different side of myself as an actor. Shooting for it was an absolute blast, and every day on set was filled with laughter and joy. Working with Gippy and the rest of the cast was amazing!"

Reflecting on her experience shooting in Chandigarh for over a month, Hina adds, "It was a whole new experience for me. The warmth of the people and the fun atmosphere on set made the entire process enjoyable. I'm eager for everyone to see the film!"

The actress recently performed Umrah and expressed her gratefulness for the same. She penned a heartfelt note stating how she always wanted to perform Umrah in the month of Ramadan, but she definitely did not expect for it to happen in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

With her recent film "Country of Blind" receiving rave reviews abroad and even being considered for Oscar nominations, Hina Khan is on a roll. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the film in India, adding to the excitement surrounding her upcoming Punjabi debut.