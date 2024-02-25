Hina Khan Slips Badly While Shooting For Halki Halki Si With Munawar Faruqui: 'Everyone Stopped Filming & Ran Towards Me' (WATCH)

Recently, Hina Khan collaborated with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui for a music video titled Halki Halki Si, which was released a few days ago and has been receiving a great immense from the audience.

On Sunday, Hina took to her Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Halki Halki Si, in which she slips and falls down badly on the stairs. In the video, she wrote, "And she slipped badly, don't have a video of what happened cause everyone stopped filling and ran towards me. Behind the scenes."

The actress added that she has hurt her back and is currently healing.

Check it out:

She captioned the video, "An Actor’s Life. We promise to deliver in all Weather Conditions- Natural or Artificial. We respect Time because Time is both Money and a lot of people’s effort. Who work equally Hard. Even when we fall or get hurt.. we have to make sure that we rise up and do our job. Without wasting time. The show must go on. That’s what Commitment means to me ..The biggest responsibility of An Actor is not performance.. it’s Commitment! To be the one in front of the camera, one must learn to put themselves after the team!"

Halki Halki Si sung by Asees kaur and Saaj Bhatt. This marks Munawar's first project after winning Bigg Boss 17.