Hina Khan Hospitalised Due To High Fever: 'This Sh*T Won't Come Down, No Energy Left'

Actress Hina Khan's fans were left worried on Thursday after she took to her social media handle to share that she has been hospitalised due to high fever in Mumbai. Sharing pictures of herself from the hospital, she rued that she has been undergoing treatment for the past four days, but in vain.

On Thursday morning, Hina took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a thermometer, which showed her body temperature as 102°F.

"I have had four terrible terrible nights of high-grade fever. This sh*t won't come down only. Continuous 102-103 temperature. Uff no energy left now. It’s sickening," she wrote.

Asking fans to send their love to her, she promises that she will recover soon. "For all those who are worried for me, I will bounce back. Inshallah, send in your love plz," she stated.

She also posted a picture of herself resting in her hospital bed and looking out of the window. "Life updates.. Day 4 #OneDayAtATime," she captioned the photo.

On the work front, Hina's film 'Country Of Blind' has made a place for itself amongst the numerous other films that are in the race to secure a nomination in Oscars 2024.

Sharing her excitement on this achievement, an ecstatic Hina had gushed, "Fingers crossed for this to turn into a nomination! I am extremely happy to see all the hard work pay off in such a special way. From Cannes to the Oscars, it’s been an exciting journey. This film has only garnered lots of love and it is lovely to see an Independent Indian production hitting such an amazing milestone! Being able to represent India on such prestigious platforms like Cannes and now the Oscars is truly a moment of pride for me and our entire film team!".

'Country of Blind' also stars Anushka Sen, Shoib Nikash Shah, Namita Lal, Inam-ul-haq, Pradyuman Singh Mall and Jitendra Rai in key roles.