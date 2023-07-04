Here's What Connects 72 Hoorain With Ranveer Singh |

Director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan who currently awaits the release of his upcoming yet controversial film 72 Hoorain or Bahattar Hoorain is also an acclaimed writer. For those unversed, he was one of the writers for the biographical sports drama film 83 directed by Kabir Khan, starring Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev. Sanjay had co-written for the film with Kabir and Vasan Bala.

Meanwhile, 72 Hoorain stars Pavan Malhotra and Ameer Bashir in the lead roles. Last month, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued a statement denying reports that it had refused to issue a censor certificate to the trailer of the film. Reports on the alleged denial of a censor certificate for the film's trailer sparked debates over creative freedom and censorship.

Speaking about the same, Sanjay told ANI, "You must have come to know from the trailer that the film is all about terrorism and the people who are associated with it. It's about the people who promote things like this, their language, their style. I am talking about terrorism. Why would I make a film to target someone? This is an expensive medium that is being used to represent your thoughts, so I don't think there is any reason for this or anyone should think like that."

He also added, "We tried to release the trailer in theatres because there when people come to watch the film the count of the audience grows. But, that way is closed because you need a censor certificate for that. For the time being the movie will be pushed digitally. Its presence will be on social media only and this is the only way left."

"I would like people to talk about it after watching it. Because before that supporting and trolling or boycotting is not fair. It will be more interesting for me to see what people react to after watching the film, rather than people who are already saying that I am targeting someone. You like it or dislike it but definitely watch it. If you talk about it after watching it, then it will be a deeper thing. It is not right to form an impression about the film just by his name, just by listening or talking," Sanjay added.

72 Hoorain will hit the big screens on July 7.