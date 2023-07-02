Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Slams 'Wrong Depiction' Of Quran In 72 Hoorain, Accuses Makers Of Spreading Hate

Popular Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee, whose real name is Sabiha Shaikh, recently lashed out at the makers of the upcoming movie 72 Hoorain. After watching the controversial trailer of the film, Rani claimed that such films are made so that people in society could remain divided along religious lines.

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, 72 Hoorain exposes the dark face of Islamic terrorism.

Rani has alleged that the depiction of Quran in the film is wrong and slammed filmmakers for encashing people’s emotions for minting money.

The actress reportedly said, "The depiction of the Quran in this movie is wrong. Quran does not teach to take anyone’s life. If the director or producer of 72 Hoorain had read the Quran, then, they would not have used such dialogues."

"After The Kerala Story became a hit, people started to encash this trend. Hatred is being spread either through politics or films. What do you want to achieve by showcasing such hateful films to the new generation? Where does Quran say to kill people? Can you show it to me? A wrong message is being sent (to the society). This is part of the agenda to spread hate," Rani added while interacting with a news portal.

"I am a Muslim. But will you call me and my family members, a terrorist? The Kerala Files (sic) showed that girls are being forcibly converted to Islam. In the South, people are being converted to Christianity. But none wants to talk about it. You are making an anti-Muslim film. Given the current situation, 72 Hoorain is likely to do well. But who will compensate for the hate that you will spread in this process?" the actress further asked.

Rani is best known for her roles in films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786. She was last seen in the 2020 Bhojpuri film Chotki Thakurain.