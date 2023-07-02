72 Hoorain Makers To Hold Special Screening Of Film At JNU

Amidst a whirlwind of controversies since its teaser launch, the film '72 Hoorain' has once again grabbed headlines as it gears up for a special screening at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). JNU has had a history of controversies surrounding film releases, and several controversial films have been screened in the premises in the past as well. With 72 Hoorain, it could add another layer of complexity to the situation.

The previous instances of movie screening controversies demonstrated the polarizing nature of hard-hitting films and the varying reactions they elicit. Despite that, the makers of '72 Hoorain' have decided to put up a screening of the gut-wrenching 72 Hoorain right in the premises of the university on Tuesday, July 4.

Politicians raise objections against 72 Hoorain

Meanwhile, a few Kashmir-based political parties have raised objections to the film's portrayal of terrorist brainwashing. These political parties argue that the film's narrative could potentially perpetuate negative stereotypes and distort the intricate dynamics. The politicians feel that the film might paint an incomplete or distorted picture of the religion's dynamics.

Renowned religious figure Maulana Sajid Rashid earlier raised objections to the film '72 Hoorain', accusing it of distorting religious teachings and insulting the tenets of the faith. On the contrary, whilst on a discussion panel over '72 Hoorain', he agreed that the religion does promise the perks of 72 Virgins for men, while women get to be the leader of the 'Hoorain' in heaven - something that the movie states.

72 Hoorain at JNU

Talking about the screening of '72 Hoorain' at JNU, the makers of the movie said that it presents a significant moment for Kashmiri Muslim and other students to express their thoughts and reactions to a film that delves into the gruesome reality of terrorist camps.

Against the backdrop of previous controversies, the event calls for a respectful and open dialogue, fostering a deeper understanding of the facts.

'72 Hoorain', that gears up for a theatrical release on July 7, is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, Anirudh Tanwar and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit.