72 Hoorain: Film Sparks Debate About The 72 Virgins Myth

The much-anticipated movie, 72 Hoorain, has been the talk of the town ever since its first look was released. It stars Pavan Malhotra and Ameer Bashir in lead roles and is based on a gripping narrative of what goes on in the dark world of terrorism and the intense brainwashing of terrorists.

What is 72 Hoorain?

Also known as Houris, they are heavenly virgins that serve as a key attraction of heaven and those who wish to attain the heavenly abode. They are untouched women given as a reward to men in the afterlife. The ones who attain the abode will be rewarded with eighty thousand servants and seventy-two virgins. They will also be given a dome decorated with pearls, aquamarine, and ruby.

Statements By Makers

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, who has also edited the movie, said the story is a "tragic reminder of the power of manipulation" and the "urgent need to address the root causes of terrorism."

"The slow poisoning of the mind by perpetrators turns ordinary individuals into suicide bombers. Let us remember that even the bombers themselves, with families like ours, have fallen victim to the twisted beliefs and brainwashing of terrorist leaders. Trapped in a deadly illusion of 72 virgins, they embark on a path of destruction, ultimately meeting a gruesome fate," the director, also known for films such as Lahore, said in a statement.

Producer Gulab Singh Tanwar said 72 Hoorain is the perfect story to showcase "how in the name of religion, fictional stories were sold to innocent and ordinary people in order to convert them into brutal terrorists." Co-producer Ashoke Pandit urged audiences to watch the movie with a "rational mind".

"The movie will definitely make you ponder upon certain beliefs prevailing in society and how they are a mere figment of imagination. It will make you think about the concepts and ideologies that are not even close to reality in any way, and how they are merely used to brainwash people to mould them into terrorists in the name of jihad," he added.

Objection By Religious and Political Leaders

Decrying the negative portrayal of Muslims, prominent religious and political leaders in Kashmir said the movie "hurts the sentiments" of the community.

CBFC Refuses Censor Certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification denied a censor certificate for the trailer of the film. Makers said that they shall now be taking this matter to higher authorities for assistance. They will also be requesting the I&B ministry to intervene in the matter and to question the higher authorities of CBFC. The trailer will be released digitally on June 28.

The film had its premiere under the Indian Panorama section at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where it received the ICFT-UNESCO GANDHI MEDAL Special Mention. It is all set for a theatrical release on July 7.