Ashoke Pandit REACTS To His Twitter Suspension Amid 72 Hoorain Row: 'A Campaign Against My Strong Film'

Ashoke Pandit | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker and Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) chief Ashoke Pandit's Twitter account has been suspended for allegedly issuing a death threat. Ashoke Pandit recently replied to a user who shared a report of Twitter ex-CEO Jack Dorsey’s recent allegations against the Narendra Modi government.

He quoted the tweet and said, "Why are you doing Bhangra? Don't worry, all demons like you will be killed." However, he later deleted the tweet.

Reacting to his Twitter account suspension, Ashoke Pandit has reportedly said that it is a 'planned campaign' to weaken him from co-producing 72 Hoorain. For those unversed, the upcoming film has been surrounded by controversies.

Several religious and political leaders in Kashmir have demanded a ban on the film, saying it hurts the sentiments of Muslims.

In an interview with ETimes, the filmmaker said, "See the kind of response 72 Hoorain has got from the country. The left liberals ecosystem has started working against it. They have made mass complaints and these urban naxals have a campaign against my film to weaken me for making such a strong film."

He added that he has appealed to Twitter to reconsider and restore his account. "We are reputed and serious filmmakers of the country. Freedom of expression is important to us too. I have not been given a reason for the suspension of my account," he added.

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit, the film will be released in Indian theatres on July 7. It features Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead.