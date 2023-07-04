 72 Hoorain Director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan Gets Death Threats, Mother Receives Rape Threat
72 Hoorain premiered in IIFI Goa in 2019, and it is now scheduled for a theatrical release on July 7

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 09:03 AM IST
Filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 72 Hoorain, has been on the receiving end of incessant hate and threats. And trolls have now hit a new low as the filmmaker has received a barrage of death threats and abusive messages on his social media handle.

Not just him, but his mother too received rape threats from haters.

It is to be noted that 72 Hoorain premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), 2019, post which Chauhan won the National Film Award for best direction in 2021.

