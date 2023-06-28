72 Hoorain Director Was Supposed To Work With Sushant Singh Rajput In THIS Film

The trailer of controversial film 72 Hoorain, starring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir, was digitally shared by the makers on June 28. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film revolves around the dramatic insight into a riveting narrative of what happens in the dark world of terrorism and the intense brainwashing of terrorists.

Ever since 72 Hoorain was announced and its first look poster was shared, the film has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Prominent religious and political leaders in Kashmir have decried the negative portrayal of Muslims in 72 Hoorain, saying the movie "hurts the sentiments" of the community. After that, the trailer of the film was rejected by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Amid the ongoing controversy, 72 Hoorain is also being called a 'National Award-Winning film'. For those unversed, the film had its premiere under the Indian Panorama section at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and in 2021, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan won the National Film Award for best direction for the film.

Who is Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan?

Sanjay is a two-time National Award winner. The screenwriter and director is best known for his internationally acclaimed film Lahore. Reportedly, he had also won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director at the 2009 National Film Award.

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan to revive SSR's Chanda Mama Dur Ke?

Chauhan was supposed to direct late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chanda Mama Dur Ke. The film was being made with the intention of highlighting India's journey in the space program sector.

In 2021, over a year after Sushant's death, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan had reportedly revealed that he will revive the dream of SSR as a tribute to the late actor. He had also said that Chanda Mama Dur Ke is not shelved.

In one of his interviews, he had also shared that it will be heartbreaking for him to look for Sushant’s replacement for the lead.

When Kabir Khan replaced Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan in 83

Ranveer Singh’s '83, based on the 1983 World Cup victory, was supposed to be written and directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. He had reportedly spent nearly a year working on the script of the film.

Before the film's release, producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri had said that Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was definitely writing the story but the magnitude of the film was such that they wanted someone else.

Coming back to 72 Hoorain, the film is slated to release in theatres on July 7. The film is produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar and is co-produced by Ashoke Pandit.

Read Also 72 Hoorain: Film Sparks Debate About The 72 Virgins Myth